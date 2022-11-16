HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN)—A man, who was found with a gunshot wound, died, deputies said.

This happened in the 3400 block of State Street in Hope Mills on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said they responded to a call that reported shots fired; when they got to the scene, deputies said they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased.

Officials said the victim is not being identified until his family is notified.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Lieutenant A. Bean at (910) 677-5496 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).