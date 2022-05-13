FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s an urgent need to place large dogs in forever homes in Cumberland County. Dozens of dogs are at risk of being euthanized at Cumberland County Animal Services.

The state is mandating CCAS resurface the floors in large dog kennels. But the large dog kennels at the shelter are almost full and there is no space for the dogs to move into temporarily. The floors were damaged by the wear and tear from animals over the years.

An effort is now underway to get those pets adopted at Cumberland County Animal Services.

Starting Monday, CCAS is waiving all adoption fees for all pets, including dogs, cats, and rabbits.

This dog from Cumberland County needs a forever home (Justin Moore, Ray Duffy).

“This is just a way to, a positive way to make the space, for the kennel work to be done and to avoid having to euthanize animals just because of a space issue,” Elaine Smith, the Director of Cumberland County Animal Services, said.

Smith said it’s usually difficult to find homes for larger dogs in particular.

“A lot of people can’t have a large dog for where they rent, or if they are in an apartment, or based on the breed, they may not be allowed certain dogs,” she said.

Smith said at least 30 large dogs need forever homes by Saturday, May 21.

“As long as we can get one wing empty, then we can put all the dogs in one wing and get the other one done,” she said.

Smith said the $100 that is normally the adoption fee for dogs, and the $70 fee for cats, can be spent on items such as toys, beds and treats for pets.

The shelter is open or adoptions Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The adoption fee waiving event will begin May 16 and end on May 21.

For more information about Cumberland County Animal Services, call 910-321-6852.