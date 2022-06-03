FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As housing growth continues at a rapid pace across North Carolina, Cumberland County leaders are considering eliminating a type of subdivision — at least temporarily.

Zero lot line subdivisions are developments in which the structures — or homes — are built very close to or at the property line.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners said Friday they would consider the zero lot line subdivision issue during their meeting Monday.

A news release from the county said a public hearing on the matter will be held before county leaders make a decision.

County leaders will consider whether to impose a 90-day moratorium on zero lot line subdivisions, the Friday news release said.

The news release said that such developments “may result in lots that are much smaller than the minimum lot size in the zoning district with as little as 10 feet of separation between structures on separate lots.”

During the moratorium, the board of commissioners would consider a recommendation from the Cumberland County Joint Planning Board.

The county could end up amending the subdivision ordinance to eliminate zero lot line subdivision development.

The news release made clear that the board is not considering a “blanket moratorium on development in Cumberland County.”

“The issue only pertains to zero lot line subdivisions,” the news release said.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Monday in room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse.