FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County nurse was charged on Thursday with engaging in sexual acts with an inmate, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Jean Rodriguez, 32, of Hope Mills, worked as a contract employee with Southern Health Partners, Inc. as a License Practical Nurse. Her job consisted of providing medical care to detainees.

The investigation was initiated on April 5 after an employee of Southern Health Partners, Inc. reported concerns about possible inappropriate employee conduct.

Rodriguez was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of sexual acts by a custodian for engaging in sexual acts with an inmate at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

She is at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $250,000 secure bond. Rodriguez will appear in court on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.