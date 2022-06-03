FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County teacher was selected Thursday as one of three 2022 Participant Learning Teachers of the Year.

Anayansi Young, a fourth-grade Spanish Immersion teacher at W. H. Owen Elementary School, was selected out of 3,000 educators in more than 400 schools across the country. Young received a framed certificate, a laptop and a $1,000 check.

“It’s impossible for me to win this award without the entire W. H. Owen Elementary community, starting with the Administrative Team, my colleagues, and my grade level team. I am beyond grateful,” said Young.

Before teaching fourth grade, Young served as a Participate Learning Spanish Immersion teacher from 2013 to 2018 at W. H. Owen Elementary. After concluding her first international tour, Young returned to Owen Elementary during the 2020-2021 school year to begin a second international tour with the dual-language program.

“Mrs. Young truly embodies the essence of a premier professional at Owen Elementary,” said Dr. Latreicia Allen, principal of William H. Owen Elementary School. “She demonstrates a commitment to ensuring that her scholars are successful while collaborating with her colleagues and the entire school community to fulfill the mission and vision of the school.”