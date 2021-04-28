Cumberland County adding vaccine clinics as state aims to get more people a shot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As part of the state’s drive to vaccinate two-thirds of adults in North Carolina, Cumberland County is bringing more COVID-19 vaccine clinics out into the community.

Cumberland County will be working with the state on the Bringing Back Summer Initiative starting in May.

Healthcare providers are partnering with community groups to host clinics.

“Folks like to be seen where they live, so we are really trying to target areas where we have seen low vaccination rates,” said Cumberland County Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Green said.

“No longer are we thinking about large mass vaccination sites, but rather making sure that it’s easy for folks to access very close to their home,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Starting this Friday, the Cumberland County Health Department will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spring Lake Recreation Center.

No appointments are needed.

On Monday, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at the Health Department. Appointments are required.

No appointments are needed for the May 6 clinic at Fayetteville Housing Authority.

The Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccine and second doses of Pzifer will be available May 6 at Operation Inasmuch.

There will be a clinic at Family Fellowship from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7. Appointments aren’t required.

There will still be clinics at the Crown Complex on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but not on Fridays.

Dr. Green says about one-third of adults here are partially vaccinated.

This is halfway to the state’s goal of having two-thirds of adults vaccinated.

“We still have a ways to go to get to that target,” Dr. Green said. “We have seen a drop off in demand so that’s concerning to us.”

“Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can before summer gets here,” NC Governor Roy Cooper said. “The critical piece of our success is getting vaccinated.”