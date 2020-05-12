Cumberland County allowing high school seniors to receive diplomas in person

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Graduating seniors in Cumberland County will get to “walk across the stage” after all, but not until July.

Cumberland County officials announced Tuesday plans to allow seniors to receive their high school diplomas in-person between July 15-23.

COVID-19 has scrapped plans for a May graduation ceremony.

The district says they made this decision after a meeting of board members and a committee made up of all high school principals and approximately 40 senior student leaders.

“The seniors expressed how strongly they felt about being able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma,” said Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly. “We want to honor our seniors’ request and are preparing for this opportunity.”

District leaders are planning to provide a limited number of tickets to parents and guardians of graduating seniors.

Graduating seniors will receive a special cord to wear as they receive their diploma. Additionally, all seniors will receive a yard sign from the school district celebrating their academic accomplishments.

“The cord will represent the resiliency shown by our 2020 graduates as they have endured modified instruction, the loss of their senior prom and other special senior events, and now, a modified graduation ceremony,” Dr. Connelly said.

Social-distancing rules will apply during each pick-up event.