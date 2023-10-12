FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services is launching a program to better prepare animals for adoption.

The “Dog’s Day Out” program allows the public to take dogs off the property for a few hours of exercise, play, and bonding in order to prepare the animals for adoption.

The program increases the availability of shelter dogs who meet the program’s requirements by increasing their exposure to potential adopters.

Cumberland County Animal Services said by taking shelter dogs outside for a few hours each day, the dogs are able to get exercise and stimulation of new experiences and people.

“We are so excited to launch this program. Our shelter dogs can really benefit from a change of scenery and our staff gets great information on how they behave in certain situations, what their likes and dislikes are, etc.,” said Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “And potential adopters are everywhere in our community, so taking a dog to a park, or downtown for a stroll gives them an extra chance to find a great new home.”

For more information or to find out how to be a volunteer, contact Amanda Organ here or call 910-438-4050.