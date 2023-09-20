FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services said Wednesday that its shelter has reached capacity for dogs and cats.

The shelter is waving adoption fees for dogs over 30 pounds and over 6 months of age, and for all cats and kittens through Tuesday in order to free up space.

Anyone adopting animals may donate pet food in lieu of the regular adoption fees of $100 for dogs and $70 for cats, the shelter said.

(Cumberland Co. Animal Services)

There are currently 151 cats and kittens in the shelter, which is near the upper limit for felines. There are 160 dogs and puppies. Three mother dogs nursing litters of puppies desperately need temporary foster homes, according to the facility.

“An unfortunate reality is that when our shelter is full and we have no space for new animals coming in, we are forced to euthanize animals to make space,” said Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “We are appealing to the community to help us save lives by helping adoptable animals find loving homes.”

The shelter is urging people to spay and neuter their pets to reduce the population of unwanted dogs and cats that often end up in the shelter.

“If you can’t adopt, please spay or neuter your pets to stop the cycle of too many dogs and cats breeding in our community,” Smith said. “We cannot fix this situation without everyone doing their part to be a responsible pet owner.”

Anyone interested in fostering puppies or kittens can click here to find information online.

The Cumberland County Animal Shelter is located at 4704 Corporation Drive in Fayetteville.