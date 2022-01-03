Cumberland County animal shelter closing to the public ‘until further notice’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Staffing issues and COVID-19 exposures have resulted in the temporary closure of the Cumberland County Animal Services shelter, Animal Services director Elaine Smith said in a press release Monday.

The shelter will be closed to the public “until further notice,” the release said, due to “staffing shortages from vacancies and COVID-19 exposures.”

The temporary closure of the shelter will impact adoptions and drop-off of animals at the facility, Smith said. Pet owners who want to reclaim their pets that have been picked up and taken to the shelter and schedule an appointment to do so.

Staffing shortages will impact field services because employees are having to be pulled out of the field in order to help care for the animals at the shelter.

“We will go out for loose aggressive dogs, animal bites, potential rabies exposure cases or anything that affects public safety or the life of an animal,” Smith said. “Other situations will be considered on a case-by-case basis and responded to if possible. We will not be picking up stray animals, unless they are in a life-threatening situation, or they are a public safety threat.”

Non-emergency services will be delayed until staffing levels have increased, the release said.

For information with Animal Services, visit the county’s website or call Animal Services at 910-321-6852.