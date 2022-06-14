FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Education approved an increase in meal prices for the 2022-23 school year during its June meeting, the school system announced Tuesday.

Cumberland County Schools Child Nutrition submitted a meal price increase of $0.50 because it said the average cost of preparing each meal has already increased $0.73 since last year.

The increase passed.

Beginning in 2022-23, students will now be required to pay the following:

-Students in all grades with free lunch

Free

-Students in all grades with reduced-price lunch

$0.40

-Non-CEP Elementary School Students — Full Pay

$ 2.65

-Non-CEP Middle and High School Students — Full Pay

$ 2.75

However, Cumberland County Schools said despite the meal cost increase, the district’s meal prices remain between one quarter and one dollar “lower than meal costs in comparable N.C. school districts.”

Editor’s Note: CEP stands for Community Eligibility Provision and is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.