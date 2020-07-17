Cumberland County athletes, coaches hopeful for a 2020 high school football season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Football training camps would normally be in full swing this time of the year. Athletes would be getting in all the practice they can ahead of their mid-August season openers.

But, like other sports in North Carolina, football is postponed until at least September.

Brothers Antoine and Israel Kincade are practicing with each other in the meantime, but they miss their teams.

“It’s not really just football,” Antoine said. “It’s got a lot more to do with the team (and) with the family aspect of it.”

They both wear number 73, like their dad, who is a Fayetteville police officer who spends his free time helping them practice.

“It’s the family,” Israel said. “It’s something you can’t take away.”

“It teaches you more than just football. It teaches you life skills,” Antoine said. “At the same time, it’s just a really fun game.”

Antoine is a junior at Jack Britt. He’s hoping to earn a football scholarship for college.

Over at Pine Forest High School, football coach Bill Sochovka is hoping the best for his juniors and seniors.

“I’m going to be here. I’ve been here for 25 years, but that rising senior, that junior, not knowing all the hard work they put in (and) if it’s going to pan out or not.”

He’s encouraging his players to keep working out from home until they can get back to the field.

“Have to be as positive as possible.”

