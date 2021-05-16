Cumberland County authorities searching for suspect in deadly shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting that happened in a Taylor’s Creek neighborhood.

The incident took place in the 3000 block of Spearfish Drive, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name nor a motive behind the shooting. No one has been taken into custody, deputies said.

Authorities say the person responsible for the shooting was driving a white 2009-2013 Nissan Altima.

