FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some North Carolina parents have been waiting nearly a year and a half for this day to come. Wednesday, Cumberland County rolled out the COVID vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old.

Josh and Tia Hayes are considering vaccinating their two kids, especially their five year old daughter who will be in kindergarten this fall.

“Being exposed to all those kids I think certainly we want to be safe,” Josh Hayes said.

Hayes and his wife are both vaccinated and boosted. But they want to see the side effects of the vaccine in younger children first.

“We are comfortable with vaccinations. Just still getting all the data,” he said.

Cumberland County Department of Public Health said there wasn’t much of a turnout for the vaccine today.

“I think it’s because it’s the first day. We are still getting the word out. Parents are still learning that it’s available,” Dr. Jennifer Green, Public Health Director of Cumberland County said.

The Hayes Family says there is no urgency at the moment to get their kids vaccinated. In fact, Tia Hayes has been on the frontlines of administering the shots to kids. She’s a pediatric registered nurse.

“I was actually part of the staff that gave out the vaccines in the younger peds population, when that rolled out. We didn’t see many reactions in that subset. So, we feel comfortable that things will be similar,” Hayes said.

“As you see the numbers are starting to rise again nationwide. So you know it’s far from over. So, we are just trying to do everything we can to make sure we are doing our part to be safe,” Josh Hayes said.

Some parents told CBS 17 they have no plans of vaccinating their kids. Cumberland County health leaders believe more parents will bring their kids in for COVID vaccinations as we get closer to the start of the school year in the fall.