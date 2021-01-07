Cumberland County begins vaccinating individuals 75 and older

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — People 75 and older have a chance to get the COVID vaccine in Cumberland County this week.

Both the Cumberland County Health Department and Cape Fear Valley Health are having clinics on a first come first served basis.

The health department is offering a vaccination clinic Friday at the Crown Expo Center.

Cape Fear Valley Health vaccinated 300 people 75 and older Wednesday morning at the Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center.

It was on a first come first served basis with no appointment required.

Once capacity was reached within an hour, others who showed up were turned away in their vehicles.

George and Margaret Dixon received their vaccines today.

“This is the highlight of the year really,” George Dixon said. “I’ve been waiting for it since we heard there was going to be a vaccine developed.”

Dr. Michael Zappa says the number of people hospitalized with COVID in Fayetteville has increased to 120 people.

“Over the last week or so with the holidays, the number of people in their 70s and 80s that are being hospitalized has just shot up,” Dr. Zappa said.

Cape Fear Valley Health says there will be additional clinics to come this week for people 75 and older.