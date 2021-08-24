Cumberland County Board of Commissioners to vote on mask mandate Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a mask mandate.

The vote comes just a few days after the county’s biggest city, Fayetteville, started requiring masks in indoor public places.

Fayetteville’s mask mandate went into effect last Friday and requires everyone to wear a mask whenever they’re not with someone who is a member of their household. The rules apply to public and private indoor places. Face coverings are also required when outside when social distancing isn’t possible.

Multiple cities and counties, including Raleigh, Durham and Wake County, already have mask mandates in place.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. to consider the mandate. The county’s health department has reported that 28 residents have died of COVID-19 since July 13 and more than 2,200 cases have been reported in the last two weeks. More than 350 have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Although the county isn’t yet mandating masks, Cumberland County Schools voted two weeks ago to require masks for students and staff.

You can watch the board meeting here beginning at 10 a.m.