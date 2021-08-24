Cumberland County Board of Commissioners unanimously approve countywide mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to approve a mask mandate throughout the county as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state.

The vote came just a few days after the county’s biggest city, Fayetteville, started requiring masks in indoor public places.

Fayetteville’s mask mandate went into effect last Friday and requires everyone to wear a mask whenever they’re not with someone who is a member of their household. The rules apply to public and private indoor places. Face coverings are also required when outside when social distancing isn’t possible.

Multiple cities and counties, including Raleigh, Durham and Wake County, already have mask mandates in place.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners met at 10 a.m. to consider the mandate and vote on it. The county’s health department has reported that 28 residents have died of COVID-19 since July 13 and more than 2,200 cases have been reported in the last two weeks. More than 350 have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The board of commissioners said that the mandate hasn’t been drawn up in detail yet, but the mask order could take effect as soon as Wednesday at 5 p.m. once the details have been ironed out. Commissioners also encouraged residents to get their COVID-19 shot.

Although it took until today for the county to institute a masking requirement, Cumberland County Schools voted two weeks ago to require masks for students and staff.

You can watch a replay of the board meeting here.