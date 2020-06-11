Cumberland County chief public defender resigns following ‘ignorant’ social media post

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The chief public defender in Cumberland County has resigned from his position after what he said was social media posts that he said were made in “poor taste.”

Barnard P. Condlin, who served as chief public defender for the 12th Defender District, submitted his resignation on Wednesday to Senior Resident Superior Court Judge James Ammons Jr..

In his resignation letter, Condlin said his recent social media activity “brought this office into disrepute.”

“Although I meant no ill will, spite or malice toward anyone, in hindsight it was in poor taste and an error in judgment,” Condlin wrote.

He apologized in the letter and said it was in the best interest of the Office of Public Defender to resign.

“My post was unacceptable and ignorant,” he wrote.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Condlin shared a meme on his personal Facebook page showing people being assaulted with water cannons.

Condlin’s resignation goes into effect June 30.

Cynthia Black will serve as acting chief public defender for the 12th judicial district until July 1.

At that point, she will serve as interim chief until a new chief is appointed.