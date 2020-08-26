Cumberland County child suffers severe head injury from assault by 24-year-old caregiver, sheriff says

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old Hope Mills man was arrested after the sheriff said he beat a child with a belt, causing a series of injuries that included a severe head injury.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Simon Truitt II was arrested Tuesday on charges of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Wright said the assault occurred Aug. 12 after the child urinated on the floor of a home on Pleasant View Drive.

Truitt used a belt and beat the child, who is 3-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Around 3 p.m., the child went into a seizure but Truitt didn’t call for help until 7:11 p.m, Wright said.

The child was flown to UNC-Chapel Hill for medical treatment due to ongoing seizures.

The victim suffered a severe head injury, hematoma to the forehead, bruising and swelling to the inside and outside of the left ear, bruising to the left shoulder and shoulder blade, a rib fracture, and pattern shaped marks to the abdomen, back and legs.

Wright said Truitt’s left hand was bruised and swollen following the assault.

Truitt was the trusted caregiver of the minor and they two are not related.

Truitt is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secure bond and his first appearance is on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.