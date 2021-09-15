Cumberland County Clean Litter Pickup event sign-ups now open

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Solid Waste is hosting its second “Cumberland Clean” this Saturday and seeking volunteers.

The cleanup will take place throughout the county between 8 a.m. and noon.

This is the second county-wide cleanup initiative that has taken place and mirrors similar events such as Fayetteville Beautiful, Hope Mills and Spring Lake events.

Cumberland County Solid Waste is asking volunteers to specify how many people will be in groups and if there will be youth attending. All participants will receive a trash bag, reusable litter bag, an event T-shirt, water and hand sanitizer, the release said.

Registered volunteers can pick up these items before the event at the Ann Street Landfill through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers can also pick up their items the day of the event from 8-9:30 a.m. in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse.

Once the event is finished, Cumberland County Solid Waste crews will remove them and take them to a county container site.

For more information please visit Cumberland County’s site here.