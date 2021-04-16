Cumberland County closing government buildings early ahead of potential protests

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County officials say government buildings in downtown Fayetteville will be closed early ahead of potential protests.

Officials say buildings will close at 4 p.m. to allow employees to leave the area prior to any protests.

This closing includes county and court system offices in the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Courthouse.

The closing includes the Historic Courthouse, Headquarters Library, Workforce Development/NC Works Career Center, Board of Elections, County Employee Pharmacy and Clinic, Pretrial Services and Veterans Services.

The following departments will be affected by the early closing:

County Administration