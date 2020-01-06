Cumberland County commissioners set aside $10.5M for public water expansion amid GenX testing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County commissioners voted Monday to set aside $10.5 million to explore options for public water expansion in the Gray’s Creek amid contamination concerns.

The county hired an engineering firm in 2018 to complete a preliminary report on extending public water lines to the Gray’s Creek area.

The firm was hired after the Gray’s Creek district tested above the state’s provisional health goal of 140 parts per trillion for GenX.

GenX is a compound found in non-stick cookware, firefighting foam, and food packaging. It’s manufactured at the Chemours plant in Cumberland County. Very little is known about its effects on humans and animals.

“The commissioners have set water expansion in the area as a priority and previously included funding in the Capital Planning Model for the project,” the County said in a press release. “The County is working with Fayetteville Public Works Commission and other entities to determine the best, most feasible plan to get water to the two elementary schools in the Gray’s Creek Water and Sewer District and the contaminated wells.”

County management said it will deliver new information on options to commissioners in the next 45 to 60 days.

A proposed first phase would include using approximately $3 million to run water lines to Alderman Road along N.C. 87 from the N.C. 87 intersection at Sand Hill Road to the Gray’s Creek and Alderman Road elementary schools.

The potential second phase would pick up at Alderman Road and run lines down Highway 87 and loop at Countyline Road.

In other action, the commissioners also:

• Recognized Cumberland County Veterans’ Services on Achieving “Number One Position in the State” for Distribution of Veterans’ Benefits

• Recognized County Manager Amy Cannon for Receiving the Local Government Service Award from the International City & County Management Association

• Recognized Emergency Services for Receiving Emergency Fire Dispatch Accreditation from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch

• Received a presentation by NCDOT District Engineer Richie Hines on Department of Transportation Projects in Cumberland County

The Board of Commissioners meets twice a month. The meetings are held the first Monday of the month at 9 a.m. and the third Monday of the month at 6:45 p.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Courthouse at 117 Dick St.

