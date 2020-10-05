Cumberland County commissioners vote to turn 6 libraries into learning centers for children of employees

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Monday to turn six libraries into temporary virtual learning centers for children of county employees starting next week.

Parents, as well as the vice chair of the library board, have voiced concerns over the fairness and safety of the plan. They asked why libraries are safe to open if schools aren’t, why library staff will be responsible for watching the children, and wondered why it’s only for children of county employees.

County Manager Amy Cannon said so many employees have been missing work to stay home with their children while Cumberland County Schools remain closed until at least January. She said it’s impacting critical services, including child support court, contact tracing with the health department, and processing Department of Social Services benefits like Medicaid.

Commissioners agree that the program is needed in order to continue essential county services.

“We had so many requests under FMLA. We just were totally understaffed,” Chairman Marshall Faircloth said. “This is not an employee benefit. It’s a much-needed service to the county and its citizens.”

The centers will be open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They’ll include virtual learning and afternoon programming. They’ll be staffed by a combination of library, county, and school employees. Employees will follow all COVID-19 guidelines and emergency procedures, the county said.

Four of the CCS staff members anticipated to be assigned to the initiative normally work for the CCS PrimeTime after-school program. They are not currently working. The other 17 staff members currently assigned to work on the program are usually employed in the county’s transportation department, the district said.

Sixty children are expected to be at the library headquarters, with about 100 others attending branch libraries in groups of 14 to 27. The goal is to have one adult for every 10 children.

Cumberland County Schools will provide on-site meals and snacks.

The program is free for county employees and paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money.

“Right now, it’s for the benefit of the county, not the employees, so we didn’t feel any reason to charge that,” Faircloth said.

The county also plans to allocate at least $250,000 to community groups so they can open virtual learning centers to the public. That plan will be further discussed on Thursday.

CBS 17 requested additional information about the public learning centers, including if the school district will also be providing staff for those centers.

