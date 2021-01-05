Cumberland County committing more resources to vaccine distribution

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Health Department is suspending operations of its two COVID-19 testing sites in order to have staff prepare for vaccination sites.

“We are going to do that as efficiently and effectively and quickly as we possibly can,” said Cumberland County Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Green.

There are more than 20 other testing sites operating. The department is working with a vendor to try to open an additional three testing sites.

Green said the staff is working on increased contact tracing efforts while maintaining essential health department services.

“In order to avoid long lines at our vaccination clinic we want to make sure that we have plenty of staff there to work those vaccine clinics,” Green said. “Make sure that we have the infrastructure set up so that when we do our next big push we are ready to go.”

The department plans to offer the vaccine to anyone 75 years and older starting next week.

There will be drive-thru sites available.

After older adults, they’ll move on to essential employees and people in congregate living facilities, before vaccinating people with high-risk medical conditions.

“I imagine it will be several weeks to maybe even a couple of months before the large public will be able to get vaccinated,” Green said.

Details about the vaccination sites are expected to be released later this week.

“I encourage people to be patient with us for a couple more days as we finalize those plans to make sure that it’s a smooth process when people do come to get vaccinated,” Green said.