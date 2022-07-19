FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents without access to air conditioning will be able to cool down in one of Cumberland County’s cooling station locations open this week.

Daily heat index values could reach the low 100s starting Wednesday, the county said in a press release. The National Weather Service is also predicting a continuation of high heat compounded with high humidity for the remainder of the week.

For those in need of a spot to cool off, here are the hours and locations open as cooling stations throughout Cumberland County.

Department of Social Services – 1225 Ramsey St.

The auxiliary lobby is open as a cooling station from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lobby is on the first floor waiting area by the reception desk. Masks or face coverings are optional. However, mask wearing, and social distancing are encouraged.

Cumberland County Department of Public Health – 1235 Ramsey St.

This location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Anyone entering the Health Department is required to wear a mask and receive a temperature scan. Masks will be provided to anyone who does not have one.

Cumberland County Public Libraries – All 8 locations

All public libraries across the county are open as cooling stations. Libraries are open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Headquarters Library at 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville, along with Cliffdale, North Regional, and Hope Mills branches are also open Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. To find your local library, go to cumberlandcountync.gov/departments/library-group/library.

Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation Centers – All 18 locations

All of these centers are open to the public, year-round, during normal operating hours and can be used by residents seeking relief from the heat. Recreation center locations, hours, contacts and programming schedules are posted at fcpr.us/facilities/recreation-centers/.