Cumberland County declares state of emergency ahead of Isaias; no shelters currently opening

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County has joined Sampson County in declaring a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’ arrival late Monday into Tuesday.

The Board of Commissioners approved the declaration at a 9 a.m. meeting Monday.

County officials said the highest wind gusts are expected between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. with a total of 4 of 5 inches of rain.

The county does not anticipate opening shelters but will do so if the situation worsens.

Out of an abundance of caution, Cumberland County offices and courts will open at 10 a.m. to give crews time to clean up any debris.

“Residents should be prepared for street-level flash flooding in the normal low-lying areas. River flooding is not anticipated, but EOC staff will be monitoring the river levels and will advise if there is a change,” the county said in a release.

A flood warning has been issued for the area of the William O Huske Lock near Highway 87 south of Fayetteville.

Isaias is forecast to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina late Monday before moving through the Interstate-95 corridor.