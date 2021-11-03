Cumberland County Department of Public Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to children 5-11

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Department of Public Health will begin administering vaccines to children between the ages of 5-11 on Saturday.

The vaccines will be administered at various clinics and appointments are strongly encouraged.

The Health Department is also hosting an evening clinic next Tuesday for anyone ages 5 and older. This clinic will be held at the Health Center located at 1235 Ramsey Street, from 5-7 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and the J&J vaccines will be available.

“We are excited to start offering vaccines to the 5 to11-year-old population who make up nearly 17% of Cumberland County’s population,” Dr. Jennifer Green, the Cumberland County Public Health Director, said. “We will have many locations throughout the county where you can go for the shot. We want to get as many people vaccinated as possible ahead of the holiday season.”

Parent or guardian consent will be required for the vaccinations for children up to 15-years-old, a press release said.

Additionally, minors between the ages of 12-15 years old will require parental consent as the Pfizer vaccine is still under an Emergency Use Authorization. This applies to first, second and booster doses, as well as immunocompromised minors getting a third dose, according to the Health Department.

Parental consent is not required for 16 and 17-year-olds with decisional capacity. Pfizer has full FDA approval for individuals ages 16 years and older.

Anyone needing transportation to and from the vaccination site can call 910-678-7619 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for appointments at these Health Department locations:

Cumberland County Health Department, 1235 Ramsey Street, 3rd floor auditorium:

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk-ins may attend

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday – Friday

Local Health Department Late Night Clinic, 1235 Ramsey Street:

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

5 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 9

Department of Social Services, 1240 Ramsey Street, 1st floor, Fayetteville, NC:

Pfizer

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 12

Click here or call 877-505-6723 for appointments at library vaccination clinics:

Hope Mills Library, 3411 Golfview Road, Hope Mills:

Pfizer and Moderna

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk-ins may attend

3 – 6 p.m.

Nov. 8-10; Nov. 12-13

East Regional Library, 4809 Clinton Road, Fayetteville, NC:

Pfizer and Moderna

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

3 – 6 p.m.

Nov. 8-10; Nov. 12-13

Spring Lake Library, 101 Laketree Blvd., Spring Lake, NC:

Pfizer and Moderna

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

3 – 6 p.m.

Nov. 15-19

West Branch Library, 7469 Century Circle, Fayetteville, NC:

Pfizer and Moderna

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

3 – 6 p.m.

Nov. 15-19

Click here for appointments at Parks and Recreation locations:

Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville, NC:

Pfizer

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

3 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 8

Westover Recreation Center, 267 Bonanza Dr., Fayetteville, NC:

Pfizer

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

3 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 10

Cliffdale Recreation Center, 6404 Cliffdale Dr., Fayetteville, NC:

Pfizer

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

3 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 15

Eastover Recreation Center, 3637 Pembroke Lane, Fayetteville, NC:

Pfizer

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

3 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 16

Pine Forest Recreation Center, 6901 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC:

Pfizer

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

3 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 17

Stoney Point Recreation Center, 7411 Rockfish Rd., Fayetteville, NC:

Pfizer,

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

3 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 18

Kiwanis, 352 Devers St., Fayetteville, NC:

Pfizer

Appointments strongly encouraged, walk ins may attend

3 – 7 p.m.

Nov. 19

The Health Department can provide free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits for anyone needing to be tested before the Thanksgiving holiday. Pick up a kit at the Health Department Monday-Friday with no appointment required. There is a limit of two kits per person.