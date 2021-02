CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

According to Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright’s Facebook post, deputies were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. to the 9500 block of Ramsey Street.

Wright said homicide detectives are on scene investigating this as a domestic-related homicide.

