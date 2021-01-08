Cumberland County deputies investigating deadly shooting

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of a Jan. 7, 2021 deadly shooting on Emory Court in Cumberland County. (Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night, Sheriff Ennis Wright said on Twitter.

Deputies were called to the 900 block of Emory Court “to investigate a shooting death,” Wright said at 11:39 p.m.

The area is off of McArthur Road and north of Interstate 295.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-323-1500.

  • Scene of a Jan. 7, 2021 deadly shooting on Emory Court in Cumberland County. (Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Scene of a Jan. 7, 2021 deadly shooting on Emory Court in Cumberland County. (Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Verizon Brings 5G Technology to Raleigh

Verizon 5G Technology