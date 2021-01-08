Cumberland County deputies investigating deadly shooting

Scene of a Jan. 7, 2021 deadly shooting on Emory Court in Cumberland County. (Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night, Sheriff Ennis Wright said on Twitter.

Deputies were called to the 900 block of Emory Court “to investigate a shooting death,” Wright said at 11:39 p.m.

The area is off of McArthur Road and north of Interstate 295.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-323-1500.