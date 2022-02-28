FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a second person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier in February, authorities said Monday.

Gregory Tremaine McNeil (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Since Feb. 10, sheriff’s office investigators have been trying to locate David Ray Bowman, 30, in order to question him as part of the investigation into the shooting death of 40-year-old Omar Baker that occurred on Feb. 7 near Fayetteville.

Baker was found shot to death inside an empty home near the intersection of Charles Thigpen Drive and Doc Bennett Road at 2:30 a.m.

Detectives believe that Bowman has important information about Baker’s death.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office sent a release asking for help locating a second man they believe has information about Baker’s shooting death.

Gregory Tremaine McNeil, 36, of Fayetteville, “may have vital information about the homicide that took the life of Omar Baker,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not specifically say that McNeil and Bowman are suspects, only that they could have information helpful to the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or (910) 323-1500. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.