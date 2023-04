FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Cumberland County need your help to find the relatives of a woman who died earlier this month.

The county’s sheriff’s office on Thursday asked for the public’s help in finding the next of kin for Caroline Jean Martell.

The 63-year-old woman was found dead April 4 and deputies say her death does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information on the next of kin is asked to contact Investigative Assistant L. Long at 910-605-2171.