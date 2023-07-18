FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify burglary suspects.

According to deputies, the suspects arrived on foot at Marks Auto at 1106 Honeycutt Road in Fayetteville at 1:15 a.m. on July 12. They cut the fence at the property, broke into a vehicle and took several items from the business.

Law enforcement is asking for help identifying these people suspected of burglarizing Marks Auto in Fayetteville on July 12, 2023. (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)









Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detective S. Bryan at (910) 677-5597 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and filling in the anonymous online tip sheet. Information can also be submitted by downloading the free P3 Tips app available for Apple and Android devices.