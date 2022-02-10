Cumberland County deputies search for man who may have info on deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a Fayetteville man who may have information about a deadly shooting.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said it responded to an empty home near the intersection of Charles Thigpen Drive and Doc Bennett Road Monday just after 2:30 a.m. Inside they found 40-year-old Omar Baker, of Fayetteville, shot to death.

Detectives now said they want to speak with 30-year-old David Ray Bowman. They believe he may have important information about Baker’s death.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating Baker’s death as a homicide. It said a preliminary investigation found it was not a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910)677-5463 or (910) 323-1500. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically here or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.