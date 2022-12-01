FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.

Detectives said they may have information they deem as “vital” about the shooting death of 26-year-old Jefferey Michael Cain of Raeford.

Deputies said Cain was killed Nov. 15 in the 3400 block of State Street in Hope Mills.