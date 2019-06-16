Cumberland County deputy arrested along I-40 in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County deputy was arrested in Wake County by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Saturday morning, officials said.

Tracey Lynn Wheeler-Rogers, 47, of Hope Mills was charged with assault by pointing a gun, according to arrest records.

Lt. Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wheeler-Rogers was a deputy with the organization, but he did not have any additional details about her service background.

The arrest happened around 9 a.m. on Interstate 40 at U.S. 70, according to Swain and arrest records. No other details were available.

