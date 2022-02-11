Cumberland County deputy fired after firing several gunshots at car, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County deputy was fired Friday after he fired several gunshots at a car during an incident earlier this week, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

A criminal investigation is also underway after the Tuesday night incident involving then-deputy Luis Antonio Hernandez Jr., a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The incident took place around 10:45 p.m. when Hernandez responded to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” with no headlights on parked in a cul-de-sac on Mercedes Drive, officials said.

When Hernandez approached the car, he saw three people inside, deputies said.

He then asked the car’s occupants to display their hands, which they did by putting their hands out the windows of the car. Then, Hernandez asked a front passenger to get out of the car, which the person did.

“The vehicle immediately fled the scene, and Hernandez fired seven shots at the moving vehicle,” the news release said.

Deputies said that no injuries have been reported.

After the incident, an internal investigation began about Hernandez’s response to the call.

“Following that internal personnel investigation, Hernandez’s employment was terminated on Feb. 11, 2022,” the news release said.

Now, another investigation is underway to determine if Hernandez “engaged in criminal conduct in firing his weapon” during the incident, the news release said.

Hernandez, 40, was hired by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on March 18, 2019.