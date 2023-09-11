FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy was hit by a vehicle Monday morning while directing traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday at 7:22 a.m., a deputy was working a school zone in front of Lake Rim Elementary School at 1455 Hoke Loop Road in Fayetteville.

The sheriff’s office said while the deputy was directing traffic, he was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Fayetteville Police at the scene of a deputy-involved accident. (Fayetteville Police Department)

The vehicle that hit a Cumberland County deputy. (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Fayetteville Police Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.