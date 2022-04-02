CAPE FEAR, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and terminated from his job after he turned himself into authorities on Friday night.

Luis Hernandez Jr., 40, was terminated on Feb. 11 after he fired at a moving vehicle on Feb. 8.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Hernandez Jr. responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked at the intersection of Mercedes Drive and Sara Lane in Cape Fear.

When Hernandez approached the car, he saw three people inside, that he then asked to show their hands, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Complying, all people in the car put their hands out the window, the report said.

Hernandez, however, asked the front passenger to exit the car, who did. After doing so, the vehicle fled the scene, and it was then that Hernandez shot at the car seven times, the release said.

No injuries were reported, but the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it terminated Hernandez three days later as it investigated his response to the call and opened another investigation into whether the former deputy engaged in criminal conduct in firing his weapon as a part of his response to the incident. That investigation remains ongoing.