Cumberland County detainee captured, in custody

Bradly Scott Tigert

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who escaped from the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested.

Bradly Scott Tigert, 23, was located by Cumberland County’s Sheriff’s Office Air Wing Unit in a wooded area off of Southern Avenue in Fayetteville and arrested for Prison Breach and Escape from County Confinement Facility at approximately 5:40 a.m.

Tigert is currently being held on a $25,000 secured bond at the detention center with his first appearance set for Monday at 2:30 p.m.

He originally escaped from the facility at approximately 2:28 a.m. Saturday morning.