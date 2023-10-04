HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received photos on Wednesday of unidentified offenders in a larceny case. Now they need your help identifying them.

On Sept. 18 at 7:05 a.m., people who remain unidentified went to the Mission Field Ministries located at 3429 Black and Decker Road in Hope Mills, the sheriff says.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV and stole an enclosed trailer from the property.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received images of the offenders and continues to investigate the case, the sheriff says.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detective J. Dawson at (910) 677-5471 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.