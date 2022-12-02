FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking to speak with a Robeson County man who they think may have information about a deadly shooting in November in Hope Mills.

Detectives believe 23-year-old Tyler Culbreth, of Parkton, may know something about the Nov. 15 murder of 26-year-old Jefferey Michael Cain.

Cain was shot around 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of State Street in Hope Mills, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Nov. 16, detectives arrested and charged 27-year-old James Christopher Brown Jr., of Hope Mills, with first-degree murder in the death of Cain. He remains in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Lieutenant A. Bean at (910) 677-5496 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).