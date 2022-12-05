FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation.

Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.

Detectives originally wanted to speak with Culbreth to see if he knew something about the murder.

CBS 17 previously reported that sheriff’s office said Cain was shot around 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of State Street in Hope Mills on Nov. 15.

27-year-old James Christopher Brown Jr. was arrested and charged on November 16 in connection with the murder, CBS 17 previously reported.

If you know anything, call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Lieutenant A. Bean at (910) 677-5496 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.