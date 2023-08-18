FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed someone at a rest area on Interstate 95.

According to a news release, the individual approached the victim on Tuesday shortly after 4:30 a.m. at a rest area on the southbound side of I-95 and brandished a firearm.

The suspect then took personal items belonging to the victim before getting into a dark-colored sedan, driven by another suspect, that left the rest area and traveled south on I-95.

The robbery suspect detectives identified near I-95 in Cumberland County. (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to contact CCSO Major Crimes Detective K. Hamlett at (910) 677-5450 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be given online at www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by using the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android phones.