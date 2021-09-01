Cumberland County elementary school moves online, 2 high schools suspend football due to COVID-19

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County elementary school is moving to remote instruction at least through next week due to COVID-19 cases while two high schools temporarily suspended their football seasons, a news release from the district said Wednesday.

Beaver Dam Elementary School will begin remote learning Thursday. It will last at least through Sept. 10, according to Cumberland County Schools.

Officials made the decisions based on the number of positive cases and quarantines, which caused a staffing shortage at the school. Beaver Dam Elementary School, which is in Roseboro, is one of the district’s smallest schools. It has only six classrooms, the release said.

Because of COVID-19 clusters, football practices and games are temporarily suspended at Jack Britt and Cape Fear high schools, the release said.

“Our top priority is to operate our schools in-person all year as safely as possible, but that will require everyone working together, following guidance from health officials, getting vaccinated if eligible and practicing the 3 Ws,” Superintendent Marvin Connelly, Jr. said in the news release. “We urge parents to remember that if their child is exhibiting any signs of illness, they need to keep them at home, let the school know, and contact their healthcare professional.”