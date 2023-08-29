FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Emergency Services is expecting to issue a travel advisory on Wednesday night through Thursday, as parts of North Carolina will be impacted by Idalia. Wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour in the sandhills.

The director of Cumberland County Emergency Services is expecting winds to knock down some trees and possibly cause power outages.

“Also with 2 to 6 inches of rain over a day, a day and a half, there could be some flash flooding in low line areas,” Gene Booth, Cumberland County Emergency Services Director said.

Byron Reeves with Fayetteville Public Services said they are monitoring several key areas.

“We are cleaning out storm drains. Our low line areas we are mobilizing barricades if there’s going to be high water crossings,” Byron Reeves, Fayetteville Assistant Public Services Director said.

The City of Fayetteville is set to replace stormwater drainage infrastructure in multiple neighborhoods within the next three years.

“Sometimes it can be aging infrastructure, it can be the intensity of the storm events,” Reeves said.

For this storm event, Cumberland County Emergency Services has this advice.

“If you don’t have to travel Wednesday night, Thursday morning, don’t. IF you do, be extremely cautious for those areas of standing water,” Booth said.

The Cumberland County Emergency Services director suggests citizens sign up for Cumberland Alerts on their smart devices. The county sends out alerts with information including countywide emergencies, weather, and opened shelters.

More information about the alerts can be found here.