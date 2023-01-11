FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Cumberland County high school basketball coach accused of inappropriate behavior with a student is out of jail on bond.

Thurston Robinson, 60, known by his players as Coach Rob, faces several counts of sexual battery and indecent liberties with a student. Robin posted his $18,000 secured bond and was released from the Cumberland County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered for him to wear an ankle monitor and not coach any kids under 20 years old.

Robinson coached the girls’ basketball team at Terry Sanford High School from May 2020 until he was suspended in August 2022. A spokesperson tells CBS 17 Cumberland County Schools didn’t renew the coach’s contract after allegations of inappropriate conduct were brought to their attention.

Robinson left the court room in silence on Wednesday. With the judge’s order banning him from coaching children, it leaves Robin’s privately owned gym TJ Robinson Life Center in Hope Mills in question. Many Amateur Athletic Union Basketball players train there.

“In these types of cases it’s not just one and random incident. It often involves multiple victims,” said George Watson, who is with the Rape Crisis Center in Cumberland County.

Watson said often in similar cases children are reluctant to talk to their parents because of intimidation and not being believed. Watson has this advice for parents.

“Talk with your kids. Be approachable with your kids,” Watson said.

The Rape Crisis Center of Cumberland County is urging people who need someone to talk to call its 24-hour hotline at 910-485-7273.