FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville.

Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday.

There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.

Owner of Big Rock Amusements, which operates the fair, said there is something for just about everyone to enjoy including live entertainment, exhibits, games, petting zoo, rides and fair food.

“I just want to make a note that all the food that we have is very healthy for you. So, I jest when I say that. But it is all really good fair food that people look forward to every year,” Matt McDonagh, Owner of Big Rock Amusements said.

This weekend, you can get an arm band for $30 dollars for the rides. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday admissions and rides for the entire day will be $20.

The Cumberland County Fair runs until Sunday, Sept. 11.

