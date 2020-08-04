Cumberland County family thankful to still have a home after lightning sparks fire

Wires outside a Cumberland County home caught fire after a tree struck by lightning ripped down power lines and sparked a fire (Kayla Strayer/CBS 17)

ROCKFISH, N.C. (WNCN) – As crews are busy restoring power to a few thousand homes in Cumberland County, one family without power says things could have been a lot worse.

Eustace Charles was home with his wife and kids, when lightning hit their home on McDonald Road overnight.

He was just about to fall asleep when he heard a surge of sparks right outside his door.

“We saw the flames from the side of the house and we smelled the smoke,” Charles said.

He said lightning hit a tree in his yard, knocking branches onto a power line, and somehow wires near his home erupted in sparks.

“The flame was like way up here, like it was getting ready to burn the house,” Charles said as he showed us the damage. “When we started figuring out it was lightning, that’s when we started getting a little hysterical because of the fire and stuff, I thought it was going to burn the house down.”

It wasn’t just the house to worry about.

Wires were down on McDonald Road in front of his house.

“The sparks were all across the street right there.”

Thankfully, he says emergency crews were here fast, and all of the flames were quickly put out.

Today he’s cleaning up debris from his yard, and counting his blessings.

“Lightning don’t strike twice in the same place,” he said.

