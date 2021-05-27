Cumberland County farmer could lose thousands of dollars in crops amid more than 3 weeks without rain

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The lack of rain is causing a burn ban in Fayetteville, and a Cumberland County farmer says he could lose his crops if it doesn’t rain soon.

At Freeman Farms in Stedman, it hasn’t rained in more than 20 days.

“You just keep on digging down, digging down and there’s no moisture there,” Richard Freeman said, showing his corn stalks. “It’s getting ready to burn up in the field and it’s gone.”

Freeman said he could be losing thousands of dollars in crops.

“We won’t lose it all, we’ll lose a substantial amount of it because of lack of production,” Freeman said. “It’s not good.”

Richard’s son farms with him, and also works as a Fayetteville firefighter.

The department has a burn ban in effect until further notice which means no open burning in the city.

“We are at a heightened awareness,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Banks Wallace. “It has been so hot with a lack of rain, especially with the humidity lately, everything is so dry.”

“Do the best we can on our end, do everything right like it’s supposed to be done, and then hope and pray that Mother Nature will accommodate you with the moisture,” Freeman said.