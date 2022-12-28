A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for possessing a firearm.

Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, illegally had a gun that was previously used in a violent assault, U.S. Attorney Mike Easley said in a news release.

On Feb. 27, 2020, the Fayetteville Police Department received a report of a shooting at a McDonald’s parking lot.

Upon further investigation, Strange was identified striking another person in the head with a handgun. The handgun went off and shell casing was collected as evidence.

A parallel drug investigation showed consistent drug trafficking activity at Strange’s house on School Street in Fayetteville.

On March 18, 2020, a search warrant was executed. During the search, a handgun was recovered from the trunk of Strange’s car.

Ballistic analysis showed that the handgun in the trunk of the car was the same handgun used during the assault in the parking lot, Easley said.